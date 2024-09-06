The Plan is back, baby! The Dismemberment Plan, one of the best indie rock bands of the late ’90s and early ’00s, officially broke up in 2003. They got back together in 2011, playing some extremely fun reunion shows and releasing the 2013 album Uncanney Valley. That reunion quietly ended with a New Year’s Eve 2014 gig in Boston, where the ice is muddy and reflects no light in rain or shine, etc. But now the D-Plan are back to playing shows, and their second reunion kicked off last night in the band’s Washington, DC hometown.

Earlier this year, the Dismemberment Plan dropped a cover of fellow DC band Circus Lupus’ “Unrequited” on a benefit compilation; it was their first new music since Uncanney Valley. Then came the show announcements. The D-Plan are playing the emo/indie nostalgia-fest Best Friends Forever in Las Vegas in the just-announced new Brooklyn festival United Sounds NYC, and they also announced headliner gigs in DC, Richmond, and Durham. They’re apparently not planning on playing many more shows than that, so see them if you can. Most of your Stereogum staff will be on hand for Best Friends Forever, and I can’t wait for that shit.

The first of those reunion shows was last night at Atlantis, the Washington, DC venue that’s essentially a recreation of the original 9:30 Club. The Dismemberment Plan played an absolutely killer setlist full of classics, and they sound great in the videos from last night. It looks like they got a hero’s reception, but I am dismayed to learn that DC has forgotten how to dance to “Back And Forth” correctly. You don’t wave your hands from side to side when Travis Morrison is singing the “back and forth” part. You wave them back and forth. Duh. Anyway. Below, check out some videos, as well as last night’s setlist, via Setlist.fm.

Saw The Dismemberment Plan tonight and Travis Morrison hopped off stage and landed directly in my section! It was so cool I might cry pic.twitter.com/c4MJKJdfOT — claudia (@iheartgators) September 6, 2024

SETLIST:

01 “A Life Of Possibilities”

02 “Pay For The Piano”

03 “Do The Standing Still”

04 “Rusty”

05 “What Do You Want Me to Say?”

06 “Daddy Was A Real Good Dancer”

07 “Time Bomb”

08 “Spider In The Snow”

09 “Memory Machine”

10 “The Dismemberment Plan Gets Rich”

11 “You Are Invited”

12 “Gyroscope”

13 “Ellen And Ben”

14 “Girl O’Clock”

15 “The City”

16 “Following Through”

17 “Back And Forth”

/////

18 “The Ice Of Boston”

19 “Superpowers”

The reunion continues tonight at the 9:30 Club.