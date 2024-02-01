The Dismemberment Plan Share Circus Lupus Cover, Their First New Recording In Over A Decade

The Dismemberment Plan recorded a cover of Circus Lupus’ “Unrequited” for a new compilation put together by For Love Of Records dedicated to the Dischord roster. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band recorded it in Richmond last August — it was the first time they had played together in nine years. It’s their first new recording in over a decade, since their 2013 comeback album Uncanney Valley.

The Yesterday & Today: DC Does Dischord compilation also includes covers by Ted Leo, J Robbins, and more. A portion of the proceeds from the album will benefit We Are Family DC.

Check out the D-Plan’s new cover below.

<a href="https://forloveofrecords.bandcamp.com/album/yesterday-today-dc-does-dischord">Yesterday & Today: DC Does Dischord by The Dismemberment Plan</a>

Yesterday & Today: DC Does Dischord is out now.