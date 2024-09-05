This year, we’re all bearing witness to the astonishing rise of Chappell Roan, the fringey cult-pop figure who became a full-on mainstream pop star. This week, Chappell Roan has seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100. One of those is “Pink Pony Club,” which Roan first released more than four years ago, just before she got dropped from Atlantic. “Pink Pony Club” is the song that truly unlocked the current Chappell Roan persona, and it’s the anthem that she uses to close her shows. Last month, Roan played Lollapalooza, drawing what might’ve been the biggest crowd in festival history. A few nights later, headliners Blink-182 paid tribute, throwing a bit of “Pink Pony Club” into “Dammit.” Last night, Kacey Musgraves covered “Pink Pony Club,” too.

Kacey Musgraves has already shown that she’s down with a new generation of pop girls. At Bonnaroo earlier this summer, Musgraves and Chappell Roan posed together backstage. At last month’s Outside Lands festival, fellow pop phenom Sabrina Carpenter brought out Musgraves for a duet of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’.”

Last night, Kacey Musgraves kicked off an American leg of her Deeper Well arena tour at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. Father John Misty and Nickel Creek opened the show. During her set, Musgraves sang the first verse and chorus of “Pink Pony Club,” and the audience responded with a raucous singalong before Musgraves went into her own equestrian-themed disco-pop banger “High Horse.” Watch the fan footage below.