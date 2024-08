Sabrina Carpenter performed at Outside Lands in San Francisco on Saturday night. During her headlining set (replacing Tyler, The Creator’s canceled one), Carpenter brought out Kacey Musgraves for a ’60s-inspired cover of Nancy Sinatra’s famous “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” (a staple cover song of Musgraves’ on tour), which you can watch below via some fan-shot video.

Carpenter also did a “Nonsense” outro and teased her forthcoming album Short n’ Sweet by reading off of a scroll: “Soon cometh my album, so exciting/ My heart doth pound beneath my breasts, so mighty/ Outside Lands it’s like thou art inside me.” Watch that below as well via more fan-shot video.