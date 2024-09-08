Abel Tesfaye is getting ready to release Hurry Up Tomorrow, what he says will be his final album as the Weeknd. Already, it looks like he’s going out with a bang; Saturday night in São Paulo, Brazil, he debuted a handful of songs that will presumably be on the album, and welcomed guest appearances from Playboi Carti and Anitta.

The Weeknd debuted seven brand new songs with unconfirmed titles — “Timeless” is the one that features Carti and “São Paolo” has Anitta — and he also performed After Hours tracks “Hardest To Love” and “Repeat After Me (Interlude)” live for the first time. Hurry Up Tomorrow completes what the Weeknd has named his “Nightmare Trilogy,” and so he closed the set with a glam cover of “In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song)” from David Lynch’s Eraserhead, a movie that feels like a nightmare. (The Weeknd sang that cover with Mike Dean in LA earlier this year.)

The entire set is available to stream on YouTube for the next few days. Below, you can watch that, see the full setlist, and check out the newly unveilved album artwork for Hurry Up Tomorrow. We don’t know much about the LP but the Weeknd is comparing it to Frankenstein “for exploring different sounds, but without losing its essence,” according to a new feature in Billboard Brazil. (The Weeknd is a big Frankenstein fan.) A release date has not been announced, but you can pre-order Hurry Up Tomorrow here.

SETLIST:

“Wake Me Up”

“After Hours”

“Too Late”

“Take My Breath”

“Sacrifice” (Swedish House Mafia Remix)

“How Do I Make You Love Me?”

“Escape From LA”

“Take Me Back To LA”

“Dancing In The Flames”

“FE!N” (With Playboi Carti)

“TIMELESS” (With Playboi Carti)

“São Paulo” (With Anitta)

“Heartless”

“Repeat After Me (Interlude)”

“Regular”

“Faith”

“Alone Again”

“Runway”

“Out Of Time”

“Is There Someone Else?”

“Hardest To Love”

“Scared To Live”

“Save Your Tears”

“Less Than Zero”

“Blinding Lights”

“In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song)” (Peter Ivers & David Lynch Cover)