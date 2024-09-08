MUNA Also Share Statement About Toxic Fan Behavior

Turns out Chappell Roan isn’t the only famous musician who has to deal with creepy people — who would’ve thought? After she posted a few TikTok videos last month in an effort to set boundaries with fans, a few other artists including Hayley Williams and Jewel chimed in voicing their support and sharing their own experiences with fans overstepping and harassing them. MUNA, unfortunately, are not immune to those experiences.

MUNA shared a statement on their band Instagram story today about it all. Here’s what it said:

we love our fans but some stuff has been happening recently that we cannot be silent about.

cyberstalking, hackings, bullying other fans & our loved ones, plus spreading falsehoods about us and our loved ones for clout and attention online has been going on for months and we have to adddrss it now for our own safety and peace of mind. this shit is truly scary for us and it’s literally embarrassing to have to post about this but here we are.

not gonna say names because you guys know who you are. and we do too. cut it the fck out.

Meanwhile, MUNA singer Katie Gavin has been busy getting ready to release her debut solo album What A Relief. Please don’t bother her over it.