Half Waif – “The Museum”

This October, Nandi Rose will share See You At The Maypole, her sixth album as Half Waif. She announced the record with its lead single “Figurine,” and she’s back today with “The Museum.”

The somber, moody “The Museum” seems to meditate on the passing of time and the effect it has. “I know that being dramatic is becoming a habit/ Wish I was laughing, I just cannot see a way out of this,” Rose sings, reminiscing on her regular movie theater, the apple trees outside her old high school, and a “holiday at the active volcano.” In a press release, she explains:

There’s a warehouse at the top of Main Street in my tiny town that’s being turned into a museum for Shaker art. It’s just down the road from my house, so I pass by it all the time. When I wrote “The Museum,” I was thinking about how sort of beautifully delusional it is to create a museum at a time when the world is reaching the apex of climate crisis. This idea of preserving pieces of furniture in a pristine, white-walled space when outside, everything is collapsing. I’d also read a headline about how people were vacationing in Iceland at an active volcano, and that seemed to hold the same feeling for me as the museum-under-construction. Tourism at the brink of apocalypse. Meanwhile, my husband and I were talking about building a family, building a future, and I was grappling with the responsibility of what it means to bring a child into this kind of world — where people pose for selfies while the earth explodes.

Listen to “The Museum” below.

See You At The Maypole is out 10/4 on ANTI-.