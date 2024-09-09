Watch Pulp Debut New Song “Spike Island” In Chicago

News September 9, 2024 2:18 PM By Chris DeVille

In the shadow of the Oasis reunion, Britpop heroes Pulp, the anti-Oasis, are playing a handful of North American shows this month, their first appearances over here since 2012. These gigs are not strictly nostalgia exercises, either. Jarvis Cocker and band debuted a new song called “A Sunset” at Helsinki’s Flow Festival last month. Sunday at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, the first show of this North American leg, they performed another new one called “Spike Island.” Check out some really good audience videos of the new tune below.

