Pulp Announce First North American Shows In 12 Years

Beloved Britpop greats Pulp are making their way back to North America. Even back in the ’90s, when Pulp were at their peak, the band only rarely ventured over to the US. They haven’t been on this side of the Atlantic since 2012, when their reunion tour included a few North American shows, including both Coachella weekends. Last year, Pulp returned for their first shows in 11 years. They’re set to keep that reunion going this year, and their plans include at least a few North American dates.

Last year, Pulp’s reunion shows included unreleased songs like “Hymn Of The North” and “Background Noise.” This summer, they’ll play a few massive European festivals, and they’ll also play a quick North American run in September, as Brooklyn Vegan reports. They’ll hit Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. (It would be nice if they added more cities, but I’m not holding my breath.) Escape-ism, the duo of Ian Svenonius and Sandi Denton, will open the North American shows. Check out Pulp’s full touring plans below.

TOUR DATES:

5/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

5/29 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primaver Sound Barcelona

6/06 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Portugal

6/20 – Athens, Greece @ Release Athens

8/07 – Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

8/09 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

9/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

9/10 – Toronto, ON @ History

9/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

9/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

9/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium