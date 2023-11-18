Watch Pulp Debut New Song “Background Noise” At Corona Capital

Earlier this year, Pulp reunited to play their first shows in a decade. The band disbanded in 2013, and haven’t released new material since then. However, on Friday night in Mexico City, they debuted a new song called “Background Noise.”

At the Corona Capital festival in the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Jarvis Cocker dedicated “Background Noise” to his girlfriend, according to setlist.fm. Thanks to reader Pablo A. for the tip. Watch footage below.