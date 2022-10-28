Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

They’re back, baby! Pulp, arguably the greatest band of the whole ’90s Britpop wave, first got together in 1978, and they broke up in 2002, after the release of the bucolic stunner We Love Life. In 2011, Pulp got back together, playing festivals around the world and releasing a grand total of one newish song, a 2012 version of their 2000 demo “After You.” That reunion lasted until 2013, and then Pulp went their separate ways again. As of right now, Pulp’s final performance was on The Jonathan Ross Show early in 2013. That’s about to change. Next year, Pulp will play their first shows in a decade.

Pulp have been teasing this second reunion for a little while At a Q&A this past summer, frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that Pulp would play “some concerts” in 2023. We now know what concerts they’ll play; Pulp just announced the shows in Instagram. Next year, Pulp will play a grand total of 10 shows, all in the UK and Ireland. Those of us who don’t live on those islands can cross our fingers that they’ll expand that reunion, or we can just buy some plane tickets. Below, check out the Instagram announcement and the tour dates.

5/26 – Bridlington, UK @ Bridlington Spa

5/28 – Warrington, UK @ Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

6/09 – Dublin, Ireland @ St Anne’s Park

7/01 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park

7/07 – Glasgow, UK @TRNSMT Festival

7/09 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre

7/12 – Cardiff, UK @ International Arena

7/14-15 – Sheffield UK @ Utilita Arena

7/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival