Jarvis Cocker has confirmed that Pulp will reunite for a run of shows in 2023. Speaking at a Guardian-hosted talk and Q&A for his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop, the Pulp frontman verified the news, which follows a 15-second clip shared on Cocker’s Instagram last week with the words “What exactly do you do for an encore?” appearing onscreen. (The line is taken from a track on Pulp’s 1998 album This Is Hardcore, which celebrates 25 years next year.)

During the Q&A, Cocker was asked about that cryptic Instagram update. According to those who were present, Cocker replied, “It was deliberately cryptic. It’s a line from This Is Hardcore… Next year Pulp are going to play some concerts!” But that’s all he can say for now.

The last time Pulp officially reunited was in 2011 when the band announced 22 concerts between May and September of that year. The reunion stretched into 2012 and ended in February 2013 when Pulp performed on The Jonathan Ross Show. Stay tuned for more updates!

