Childish Gambino Postpones Rest Of North American Tour

September 9, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Donald Glover’s tour in support of Bando Stone & The New World, the allegedly final Childish Gambino album, has been put on pause. After Sunday’s show in Houston was postponed due to illness, Glover has decided to postpone the rest of the North American leg, which was set to run through early October.

On Twitter/X, Glover wrote, “hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love.”

Gambino previously cancelled an Aug. 24 show in Connecticut due to “production issues,” but that appears to be unrelated to this health situation.

