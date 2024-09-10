Men I Trust haven’t shared much music since their 2021 release Untourable Album, whose title was a reference to COVID lockdown. The dream-pop band have unveiled a few songs, including last year’s wonderful “Ring Of Past.” Today, they’re back with the phenomenal new tune “Husk.”

In typical Men I Trust fashion, “Husk” is immersive and misty, Emmanuelle Proulx’s voice delicate singing intriguingly mysterious words over vibrant, tame guitars: “Erosion, shadow be thy husk/ Go downwards, at your behest/ Devotion, hard to find/ Repay me, in kind.” Listen below.