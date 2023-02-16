In 2021, the Montreal indie-poppers Men I Trust released an LP called Untourable Album, and it was one of our favorites of the year. Since then, Men I Trust have been releasing a string of one-off singles: “Hard To Let Go,” “Billie Toppy,” “Girl.” Today, they’ve got another one.

The latest Men I Trust single is called “Ring Of Past,” and it’s all about getting stuck in memory, cherishing the lingering warmth of a past relationship. It’s a lush, funky track with a mean bassline and some great synth-squelches, and Emmanuelle Proulx sings it with a soft sense of intimacy. Check it out below.

<a href="https://menitrust.bandcamp.com/track/ring-of-past">Ring of Past by Men I Trust</a>

You can get “Ring Of Past” at Bandcamp.