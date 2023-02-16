Men I Trust – “Ring Of Past”

New Music February 16, 2023 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Men I Trust – “Ring Of Past”

New Music February 16, 2023 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan
0

In 2021, the Montreal indie-poppers Men I Trust released an LP called Untourable Album, and it was one of our favorites of the year. Since then, Men I Trust have been releasing a string of one-off singles: “Hard To Let Go,” “Billie Toppy,” “Girl.” Today, they’ve got another one.

The latest Men I Trust single is called “Ring Of Past,” and it’s all about getting stuck in memory, cherishing the lingering warmth of a past relationship. It’s a lush, funky track with a mean bassline and some great synth-squelches, and Emmanuelle Proulx sings it with a soft sense of intimacy. Check it out below.

You can get “Ring Of Past” at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack”

2 days ago 0

Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

3 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

4 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest