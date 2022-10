A couple weeks ago, Men I Trust released a new single, “Billie Toppy,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with a new track — their third song of 2022 including “Hard To Let Go,” which followed last year’s Untourable Album. It’s called “Girl,” and it’s a slinking, dreamy duet that features some lovely-sounding French on its back half. Listen below.

“Girl” is out now.