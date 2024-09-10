Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – “Diets”

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – “Diets”

In less than a month, Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn will share their collaborative album Quiet In A World Full Of Noise. So far the pair has unveiled “Breath Out” and “Traditions,” and today they released the quick but celestial single “Diets.”

“I wrote this about dropping fake friends like calories. Here’s to the people feeling weightless,” the R&B singer wrote on Instagram. “Loved making this one with [Spencer Zahn] and finding the satire in loss and rebirth.”

Hear “Diets” below.

 

Quiet In A World Full Of Noise is out 10/4 on Merge.

