Last month, all of us here at Stereogum became quite smitten with Starcleaner Reunion, a New York quintet who sound a bit like if Stereolab had spent a lot of time hanging out in Ridgewood (complimentary). They announced their upcoming EP Café Life with the single “The Hand That I Put Down,” which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week, and today we get another one called “Plein Air.”

While “The Hand That I Put Down” was more upbeat and insistent, “Plein Air” leans more airy and contemplative, a feeling amplified by vocalist Jo Roman’s lyrics: “The wherewithal collapsed in the image/ The mirrored sky, collects and shows reverie.” It’s very pretty, and you can listen to it below.

Café Life is out 9/20.