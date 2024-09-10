David Gilmour Played His First Show In Over Four Years At A Pub’s Open Mic Night

September 10, 2024

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour just released his third solo album, Luck And Strange, which is headed for a #1 debut in the UK. To promote the album, he’s headed out on his first tour in eight years, with residencies scheduled at massive venues like Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, Royal Albert Hall, and Rome’s Circo Massimo. But first, he kicked things off on a much smaller scale.

Gilmour recently released a cover of the Montgolfier Brothers’ “Between Two Points” with his daughter Romany. Monday, he crashed Romany’s set at open mic night at the Neptune Inn, a small pub in the coastal UK town of Hove, near Brighton. They did “Wish You Were Here.” I wish I was there too, David.

It appears that Gilmour gave a private performance at the same venue Friday as part of a tour rehearsal and album release party, which featured the “Between Two Points” duet with Romany, multiple Dark Side Of The Moon tracks, and his Luck And Strange single “Dark And Velvet Nights.” But this was his first public performance since a livestreamed gig at the UK’s Hay Festival during peak 2020 lockdown time and his first non-private, non-digital performance since 2016. Watch footage below.

Oddly enough, Whitfield Crane from Ugly Kid Joe was there, Mojo reports. (He’s local to Hove.)

