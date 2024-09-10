Bad Bunny Joins The Cast Of Happy Gilmore 2

When director Dennis Dugan’s sports comedy classic Happy Gilmore first premiered, the boy who’d become known to the world as Bad Bunny was just about to turn two years old. Now, at 30, the reggaeton-pop superstar has been cast to join Adam Sandler in the film’s Netflix sequel.

The 1996 original stars Sandler as an aspiring hockey pro who falls into the magical world of golf instead. Plot details about its follow-up — which just started production — are still being kept under wraps, so no news yet on who our boy Benito will play. Probably somebody hot. Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will reprise their roles from the original, under the direction of Kyle Newacheck.

It seems like Mr. Bunny might be trying to pad out his work schedule with more on-screen gigs. Back in 2022, he made an appearance in the Brad Pitt-starring action comedy Bullet Train; a year later, he was in the queer pro wrestling biopic Cassandro. And just a couple of weeks ago, it was announced that he’d also hopped aboard Darren Aronofsky’s next feature project. Good on Bad Bunny for diversifying his income.