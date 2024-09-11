Watch Tems Turn Up The Temperature On Colbert
Tems stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show back in May around the release of her album Born In The Wild, and she continued her rounds through the late-night circuit Tuesday to sing “Burning” on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Unlike most Late Show episodes, which are pre-taped, this was a live broadcast airing after last night’s presidential debate. Tems did not appear daunted by the lack of a safety net. Her performance picked up momentum as it went along, and by the end, I wouldn’t have minded if it lasted a few more minutes. Watch below.