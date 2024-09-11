Dawn Richard Sues Diddy For Sexual Abuse

The list of lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs keeps getting longer. Tuesday, the same day Combs lost a $100 million sexual assault case, his former Bad Boy Records artist Dawn Richard filed a similar suit against him, Page Six reports.

Richard was part of Danity Kane, the girl group Combs assembled as part of the reality show Making The Band 3 in 2005. From 2009-2012, she also joined Combs in the group Diddy – Dirty Money. In her lawsuit, she reportedly accuses him of sexual assault and inhumane treatment and claims she witnessed multiple instances of him physically abusing his ex Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, a fellow Bad Boy artist whose own lawsuit and settlement last November kicked off a string of allegations and investigations targeting Combs.

Richard’s suit alleges that Combs sexually assaulted her multiple times between 2009 and 2011 by groping her breasts and butt when she was undressed in a changing room. The suit also accuses him of forcing her to work for 48 hours straight without sleep, leading to health problems, and of frequent verbal abuse. It cites numerous instances of violence against Ventura, including choking, punching, and throwing a “scalding” pan of eggs on her.

In addition to all the lawsuits, Combs is subject to a federal investigation related to sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

UPDATE: Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff gave a statement to TMZ, saying, “Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour.”

“If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making The Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making The Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year,” she continued. “It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.