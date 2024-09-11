Fousheé – “feel like home”

New Music September 11, 2024

Foushée’s new album Pointy Heights is out this Friday, and we’ve heard a good bit of it so far: The singles “war,” “100 bux,” and “Still Around,” the latter two co-produced by her frequent collaborator Steve Lacy. Today, Foushée is back with one more sample of the record with “feel like home.”

“feel like home” is billed as an “homage to the people that truly make a place feel like home.” It fits that description in its laid-back, warm feel, as Foushée coos over soulful guitar: “I’ll lay aside my savings/ Say my goodbyes and make a life with you.” Listen to the song below.

Pointy Heights is out 9/13 on RCA.

