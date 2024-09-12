MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is bestowed annually at the VMAs to an artist who’s made an “outstanding contributions” and “profound impact” on music videos and popular culture. Katy Perry is 2024’s winner, and she celebrated the occasion with a medley of a bunch of her hits.

Host Megan Thee Stallion introduced Perry’s longtime partner Orlando Bloom — which is probably a lot of Gen Z’s introduction to who Orlando Bloom is? — to honor the pop star with the award. She then sang portions of her songs “Dark Horse,” “E.T.,” “Teenage Dream,” “I Kissed A Girl”, “Firework,” and the more recent “Lifetimes,” and debuted a new song with Doechii called “I’m His He’s Mine,” which samples Crystal Waters’ dance classic “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).” That one’s coming out this Friday, before Perry’s full album 143 arrives on Sept. 20.

Perry’s performance also included quite a bit of floating in the air and some butterfly imagery. “Thank you so much for believing in my weirdness,” she said in her acceptance speech, in which she encouraged Katy Kats to put down their phones and “touch grass.” “There are no decade-long accidents.”

See some clips of the performance below.

katy perry performing “dark horse” and “E.T.” at the vmas. she’s taking IT pic.twitter.com/4eU5FkAb3N — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 12, 2024

katy perry performing the classic ‘teenage dream’ 14 years later at the vmas pic.twitter.com/yHDYwk7vZW — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 12, 2024

“One of the biggest reasons I’m standing here right now is I learned to block out the noise that every single artist has to constantly fight, especially women.” — Katy Perry during her Vanguard #VMAs speech. pic.twitter.com/xmtLrJ4W6F — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 12, 2024

Taylor Swift dancing along to Katy Perry’s performance at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/cwCL3EdiKv — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) September 12, 2024