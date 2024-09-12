Back in the summer, we got to hear “Sick Of The Blues,” the epic closing track from Porridge Radio’s new album Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me. Today they’ve shared a second song from the album, and it’s another winner. “A Hole In The Ground” has a lot of building tension and brisk rhythmic action, and it stands as another fine testatement to the band’s crashing, heaving, full-bodied approach to indie rock. “Take off all of my clothes and run to your house/ Where in place of a door is a hole in the ground,” Dana Margolin bellows. “And I fill it with salt, the hard bits of my heart/ They fall into the hole and they tear it apart.”

Margolin offered this statement:

This is a song about not knowing, being trapped in a haunted fairytale or a horrible nightmare and running and running and predicting horrible futures that come true and self-fulfill. It’s a gentle lullaby but it’s also a folktale with a tragic ending. This is a song about knowing what you don’t know yet. Seeing the future by guessing, being right.

Below, watch Ella Margolin’s video for “A Hole In The Ground,” filmed at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me is out 10/18 on Secretly Canadian.