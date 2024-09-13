Last week, the ever-elusive FKA twigs announced her new album EUSEXUA, the follow-up to her 2022 mixtape CAPRISONGS. She played the entire LP at a listening party in New York last month, and now she’s given us more details about the album (out in January) and its title track.

Here’s what twigs says about the project:

EUSEXUA has been my practice for the years that it has been in creation. it is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist. EUSEXUA was birthed in chicken scratch, written on the back of my hand in a toilet at a rave in prague, ‘this room of fools WE MAKE SOMETHING TOGETHER’ and we do. we rave, we sweat, we kiss, we make love to the booming thud of culture.

EUSEXUA is a practice

EUSEXUA is a state of being

EUSEXUA is the pinnacle of human experience

The song “EUSEXUA” is produced by twigs, Koreless, and Eartheater, the latter of whom also provides backing vocals. Jordan Hemingway directed the video.

EUSEXUA comes after twigs’ move to Prague, where she fell in love with techno. “the album isn’t techno but the spirit is there fr,” she said in January. “It’s deep but not sad. I’m not sad anymore,” she added about the record. Check out “EUSEXUA” below.

A new performance art piece by FKA twigs will also be unveiled today at Sotheby’s in London and run through Sept. 26. “The Eleven is a durational artwork, conceived by twigs and performed by a rotating group of eleven ‘movers,'” according to a press release. “The piece, developed by twigs over many months, is a physical and artistic quest for self-healing, rooted – in part – in her decades spent in movement practice, somatic healing technique and by implementing conscious action on repeat. twigs herself will participate alongside a changing cast of special guests who will embody the method, and record in real time the changes they feel in their mind and body.”

EUSEXUA is out 1/17/25 via Young Recordings.