Last year, Miya Folick released her second album Roach. Since then, the singer-songwriter covered Annie Lennox, collaborated with Skinny Atlas, and contributed to The Buccaneers soundtrack. Today, she’s unveiling the catchy new tune “La Da Da.”

“I wrote ‘La Da Da’ in a period when I was actively pulling away from a pace of life that didn’t suit me,” Folick explained. “I was slowing down, saying no, responding when I actually had an answer, and asking for the things I specifically desired rather than the things I thought I was supposed to want. I was turning things in late and taking my time to get them right.”

The song was co-written by Richard Orofino. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre*

09/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

09/17 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live*

09/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater*

09/21 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace*

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre*

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/04 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/06 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

10/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

10/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

*Supporting Faye Webster