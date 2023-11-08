Stream The Buccaneers Soundtrack Featuring New Songs By Warpaint, Bully, Gracie Abrams, & More
The Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers — an adaptation of Edith Wharton’s final, unfinished novel — debuted its first handful of episodes today, and the soundtrack for the show’s first season also dropped. It features new original songs by Warpaint, Bully, Gracie Abrams, Miya Folick, Alison Mosshart, Lucius, and more. Sharon Van Etten has two new songs on the soundtrack — one of those, “Close To You,” came out last month. The whole soundtrack was executive produced by Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. Check it out below.