Sharon Van Etten loves dropping new songs on soundtracks. In between album cycles, she’ll often appear all over the movie/streaming series landscape. A few months ago, Van Etten contributed “Quiet Eyes” to the soundtrack of Past Lives, one of the year’s best films. Now, she’s got another new joint, and it’s attached to the Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers, an Edith Wharton adaptation about American society girls in England, has a soundtrack that includes songs from Lucius, Warpaint, Bully, and the Kills’ Alison Mosshart, among others. Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa produced the soundtrack, and we’ve already posted one early single, Miya Folick’s “What We Wanna.” Sharon Van Etten has two songs on the soundtrack, and one of them is the soft, gauzy “Close To You,” which came out today. Below, listen to that song and check out the info on the Buccaneers soundtrack.

In a press release, Stella Mozgawa says:

It was a truly incredible experience working with this group of uniquely talented artists. Everyone brought their A-game and taught me something invaluable about the creative process. Witnessing these artists map each character’s journey through song was a joy, and the album feels like a really exciting companion to the show.

TRACKLIST:

CD1:

01 Emily Kokal – “North American Scum” (Feat. Miya Folick)

02 Lucius – “Let The Games Begin”

03 Miya Folick – “What We Wanna”

04 Warpaint – “Ankhas”

05 Bully – “Right On Time”

06 Sedona – “Lifeline”

07 Lucius – “Ice Cream”

08 Alison Mosshart – “Down By The Law”

09 Emily Kokal – “Anyway I Look At It”

10 Emily Kokal – “These Waves”

11 Danielle Ponder – “Into The Dark”

12 Sarah Walk – “Lean In”

13 Bully – “Meet Me After Midnight”

14 Gracie Abrams – “Cedar”

15 Sharon Van Etten – “Feel Good”

16 Sharon Van Etten – “Close To You”

CD2:

01 AVAWAVES – “Nan’s Theme”

02 AVAWAVES – “Cornwall”

03 AVAWAVES – “Proposal”

05 AVAWAVES – “The Buccaneers”

06 AVAWAVES – “Duchess”

The soundtrack to The Buccaneers is out 11/8 on Interscope, and the show starts streaming on Apple TV+ on the same day.