Earlier this year, the consistently awesome LA singer-songwriter Miya Folick released her album Roach. After that, Folick covered Annie Lennox’s “Walking On Broken Glass” and teamed up with Skinny Atlas on “Can’t Have It All.” Today, the ever-prolific Folick has dropped yet another new song, and this one is for the soundtrack of the new Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers is the British comedian Katherine Jakeways’ adaptation of an Edith Wharton novel. It’s a period piece about a group of American society girls who get shipped off to London, but it appears to have a very contemporary teen-show energy. (The trailer, for instance, is set to Olivia Rodrigo’s “All-American Bitch.”) Folick’s song “What We Wanna” is a short, fired-up new wave jam that perfectly reflects that energy: “Big girls! With big drama! We do what we want! Yeah, we do what we wanna!” Fun song! Below, listen to “What We Wanna” and check out the trailer for The Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers arrives on Apple TV+ 11/8. “What We Wanna” is out now on Interscope.