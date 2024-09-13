The Cure Announce New Album Songs Of A Lost World In Postcards And Hometown Pub Poster

Robert Smith has been talking about the Cure releasing multiple new albums for many years now, but it seems like they’re finally going to actually put one out. Two weeks ago they announced the release of new singles featuring live recordings of unreleased material, and this week they’ve begun a low-key promo campaign for a new album dropping this fall — their first since 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

According to a wealth of social media posts, Cure fans have begun receiving postcards from the band indicating that the long-teased Songs Of A Lost World will be released on Nov. 1. Furthermore, a poster promoting the album is up in the window of the Railway, the pub in Smith’s hometown of Crawley where the band played its earliest gigs.

It’s time to get excited, Cure fans! In the meantime, revisit past glories with our recent columns on “Fascination Street,” “Never Enough,” and “High.”