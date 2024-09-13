Tindersticks Announce First North American Tour In 16 Years
Tindersticks, the veteran UK indie band that’s been doing baritone sad guy music since before you ever heard the name Matt Berninger, released their new album Soft Tissue today. Along with the new music, they revealed the dates for their first North American tour in 16 years. Stuart Staples and the boys will be back in town in March and April, assuming your town is New York, Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, or Knoxville, where they’re pulling up for the Big Ears festival.
Below, check out the new album and the North American dates.
TOUR DATES:
03/27 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall – Tickets
03/28 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall – Tickets
03/27-30 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival – Tickets
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Outremont Theatre – Tickets
04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Outremont Theatre – Tickets
04/04 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Tickets
04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre – Tickets
04/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore – Tickets
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Center – Tickets
Soft Tissue is out now on Lucky Dog/City Slang.