Tindersticks Announce First North American Tour In 16 Years

Tindersticks, the veteran UK indie band that’s been doing baritone sad guy music since before you ever heard the name Matt Berninger, released their new album Soft Tissue today. Along with the new music, they revealed the dates for their first North American tour in 16 years. Stuart Staples and the boys will be back in town in March and April, assuming your town is New York, Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, or Knoxville, where they’re pulling up for the Big Ears festival.

Below, check out the new album and the North American dates.

TOUR DATES:

03/27 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall – Tickets

03/28 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall – Tickets

03/27-30 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival – Tickets

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Outremont Theatre – Tickets

04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Outremont Theatre – Tickets

04/04 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Tickets

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre – Tickets

04/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore – Tickets

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Center – Tickets

Soft Tissue is out now on Lucky Dog/City Slang.