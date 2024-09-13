It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Arca, but she’s back today with “Chama,” a new collaboration with the Dominican MC Tokischa. In the recent past, Tokischa has collaborated with artists like Rosalía and Sexyy Red, and now she’s riding over a stutter-glitch Arca club beat on the new single “Chama.”

Arca and Tokischa recorded “Chama” together last year at New York’s Electric Lady Studios, and the two artists have been teasing the single for a while, with Tokischa performing it and Arca working it into DJ mixes. Today, the song is out, and so is its psychedelic STILLZ-directed video, in which both artists seem to be pregnant with beams of light. Check it out below.

“Chama” is out now on XL Recordings.