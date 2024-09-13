Arca & Tokischa – “Chama”

New Music September 13, 2024 4:07 PM By Tom Breihan

Arca & Tokischa – “Chama”

New Music September 13, 2024 4:07 PM By Tom Breihan

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Arca, but she’s back today with “Chama,” a new collaboration with the Dominican MC Tokischa. In the recent past, Tokischa has collaborated with artists like Rosalía and Sexyy Red, and now she’s riding over a stutter-glitch Arca club beat on the new single “Chama.”

Arca and Tokischa recorded “Chama” together last year at New York’s Electric Lady Studios, and the two artists have been teasing the single for a while, with Tokischa performing it and Arca working it into DJ mixes. Today, the song is out, and so is its psychedelic STILLZ-directed video, in which both artists seem to be pregnant with beams of light. Check it out below.

“Chama” is out now on XL Recordings.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Liam Gallagher And Fontaines D.C. Trade Insults Amid Speculation About Oasis Reunion Tour Openers

1 day ago 0

Now Morrissey Says Johnny Marr Has Blocked A New Smiths Deluxe Reissue

2 days ago 0

Dave Grohl Announces Birth Of Daughter Outside Of His Marriage

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest