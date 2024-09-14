Earlier this year, glixen blessed us with the cathartic shoegaze sprawls “foreversoon” and “lust.” On Friday, the Phoenix band returned with the swirling, mesmeric “sick silent.”

“We recorded ‘sick silent’ with Sonny Diperri in Juniper Hills, CA,” lead vocalist Aislinn Ritchie explained. “‘sick silent’ is like a meadow in a dark forest, evoking feelings of temporality. There are currents of distortion and reverse reverb enveloped in adrenaline-inducing percussion and hard-hitting bass lines with vocals that shine through piercing layers of guitars giving a glimpse of the world that Glixen lives in.”

Listen below.