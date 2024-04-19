Glixen – “lust”

New Music April 19, 2024 12:07 AM By Danielle Chelosky

A couple of months ago, Glixen shared the entrancing track “foreversoon.” The Phoenix band played Nothing’s Slide Away Fest, which officially solidified their spot in the blooming shoegaze scene. Today, they’re back with “lust.”

“‘lust’ is about the yearning and wanting of somebody and the rush that that person makes you feel,” bandleader Aislinn Ritchie said. “It is a feeling that is shallow, yet it feels intense and passionate but only for a moment. We wanted to take the direction of our sound to a heavier place. I wanted the weight of the sound to crush me.”

Glixen also have tour dates coming up with Interpol, DIIV, and Sasami. Check out the enrapturing “lust” below.

TOUR DATES:
05/08 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre &
06/06 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst # @
06/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom # @
06/08 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville) # @
06/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre # @
06/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall # @
06/13 – Boise ID @ Treefort Music Hall # @
06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall # @
06/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre # @

# – w/ DIIV
@ – w/ SASAMI
& – w/ Interpol

