Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Announces Memoir Fahrenheit-182

Mark Hoppus has been through a whole lot in his 52 years of life. He wrote “Dammit.” He kicked cancer’s ass. He may have even helped the US military capture Saddam Hussein. Now, for the literate Blink-182 fans out there, he’s jotting down all his antics in writing with his upcoming memoir Fahrenheit-182, cowritten with veteran punk journalist Dan Ozzi.

Hoppus announced the memoir in a clip shared to his Instagram today, styled like an old-school infomercial. “This book has everything,” he says from his kitchen. “A young man born in the California Desert joins a punk rock band and goes on to conquer the world. It’s got skateboarding, it’s got punk rock clubs, it’s got ’90s music, but that’s not all! Pre-order now, and we’ll throw in at no extra cost to you: Anxiety, depression, band breakups, loss of self, suicidal thoughts and ideation, and of course, everyone’s favorite, cancer! This shit gets dark. So order your copy today and make sure you don’t miss out on all the small things.”

For those who haven’t taken a US high school English class, the memoir cribs its title from Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian classic Fahrenheit 451. Harper Collins will publish it on Apr. 8, 2025, and I’ll be reading it ASAP. Pre-order it here and see Hoppus’ announcement below.