Giveaway September 18, 2024 10:06 AM By Abby Jones

Giveaway September 18, 2024 10:06 AM By Abby Jones

Next week, Band To Watch fantasy of a broken heart will release their debut album Feats Of Engineering, and Stereogum is presenting the release party to celebrate. The gig is going down on Oct. 4 at Baby’s All Right in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and we’re giving away a pair of tickets to come join the fun.

fantasy of a broken heart will headline the night, with local indie rockers Godcaster and DJ starpowerdrummer completing the evening’s bill. Some of us will be there, too. Will you?!

The only requirement for entry is that you must be a subscriber to Stereogum’s delightful weekly email The Stereogum Digest at the time we select the winner. First sign up below (or here) if you haven’t yet.

To enter submit your email in the form below (or here if you can’t see it for some reason). The giveaway closes next Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. One entry per email. We’ll update the page once the winner is contacted. Good luck!

