Conor Oberst Says Elon Musk Is “One Of The Biggest Pieces Of Shit To Ever Walk The Fucking Earth” — And “Grimes Sucks” Too

People have been concerned about Bright Eyes leader Conor Oberst lately. Some of Bright Eyes recent live shows — like the secret Chicago gig where they debuted a bunch of songs from the forthcoming album Five Dice, All Threes — have evidently gone just fine. Others, like a recent Cleveland gig, have led to fans posting on Reddit about how concerned they are about Oberst’s health. In the past, we’ve seen Oberst flourish, and we’ve seen him publicly struggle. In just about any state, though, Oberst is always ready to talk his shit.

Conor Oberst recently spoke to NME about the new Bright Eyes album, and he took that opportunity to pop off on Elon Musk, who’s apparently namechecked on the new record. In the interview, Oberst freely offers up his take on Musk, calling him “one of the biggest pieces of shit ever to walk the fucking earth.” Musk’s ex Grimes, who was recently engaged in a bitter custody battle with Musk, also caught a stray. Here’s what Oberst has to say:

I think he’s one of the biggest pieces of shit to ever walk the fucking earth. I think he’s ruining culture one step at a time. I think he’s a megalomaniac. I think Grimes sucks. He’s the richest man in the world, which probably says more about humanity than him. He didn’t invent anything — same with fucking Steve Jobs; they just got rich off other people’s ideas. And I will never buy a Tesla for that fucking reason. I’ll buy an electric car, but I won’t buy shit from that motherfucker ever.

You can read the full interview here. Five Dice, All Threes and Grimes’ remix of K-pop group Aespa’s single “Supernova” are both out 9/20.