Two years ago, the truly righteous London rockers High Vis released their ultra-sick breakout album Blending and became a Stereogum Band To Watch. Next month. High Vis will follow Blending with their new LP Guided Tour. We’ve already posted the early singles “Mob DLA” and “Mind’s A Lie,” and I really, really like both of those songs. I feel the same about “Drop Me Out,” the new High Vis song that arrived today.

“Drop Me Out” is the most straightforward song that High Vis have released from Guided Tour thus far. It’s a grand, stormy rock rager that shows some of the stomping street-punk simplicity of High Vis peers like the Chisel. Even at their most punk, though, High Vis still bring something extra — in this case, a majestic edge-style guitars and sneaky melodies that push the track into anthem territory. Check it out below.

Guided Tour is out 10/18 on Dais. High Vis’ North American tour with Show Me The Body kicks off 9/24 at the Royale in Boston, and the band just appeared as guests on SMTB’s recent single “Stomach.”