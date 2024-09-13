Later this month, Show Me The Body and High Vis will head out on tour together. To prepare, the two high-energy rock bands are dropping a new collaboration titled “Stomach.”

NYC hardcore crew Show Me The Body kicked off 2024 with the Corpus II EP I featuring Zulu, B L A C K I E, King Yosef, and more. “Stomach” comes from Corpus II EP II, which also has collaborations with Spellling, Regional Justice Center, and more. Meanwhile, the UK post-hardcore favorites High Vis are getting ready to unveil their new album Guided Tour in November. It’s a big year for both bands, and this collaboration was necessary. Hear “Stomach” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stomach” (Feat. High Vis)

02 “Ghost In The Room (Feat. B L A C K I E)

03 “Peace Corps” (Feat. Alli Logout)

04 “Magnum” (Feat. Spellling)

05 “Honky Tonk” (Feat. Regional Justice Center & Destiny Yousef)

06 “Surround” (Feat. VCR, Corbin, & Nick Hakim)

Corpus II EP II is out 9/27 on Corpus.