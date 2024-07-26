Earlier this month, New York cult-punk weirdos Show Me The Body announced a big fall tour with opening acts like High Vis, Special Interest, Bib, and ZelooperZ. It looks fucking awesome. They also release the hard, squirmy single “It Burns,” and that turned out to be the opening song for a guest-heavy new EP that comes out today.

The new Show Me The Body EP has the confusing title Corpus II EP I. Corpus is the name of SMTB’s label and collective, and Corpus I is the mixtape that they released in 2017. That tape had appearances from people like Moor Mother, Mal Devisa, Princess Nokia, and Eartheater. The new EP is the first in a series, and it’s got its own carefully curated guest list: LA hardcore greats Zulu, noise-rap pioneer B L A C K I E, industrial producer King Yosef, and New York rap duo YL & Starker.

I’m only on my second listen now, but Corpus II EP I gets even more experimental than most Show Me The Body records. Parts of it are blood-pounding hardcore, and other parts are eerie, scraping synth-rap or ominous guttural drone. They move between those modes fluidly, and the whole thing has an almost physically tangible sense of doom. I really like it. Listen below.

Corpus II EP I is out now on Corpus.