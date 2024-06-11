High Vis’ last LP was 2022’s spectacular Blending, which earned them a spot on our list of Best Albums of that year as well as the honor of Band To Watch. The London punk quintet is previewing its follow-up with the new song “Mob DLA,” which predictably shreds.

“The years upon years of public service cuts have had a devastating human effect on communities in the UK,” vocalist Graham Sayle explained. “People are forced to justify their need for assistance, made to endure dehumanizing tests in order to monitor their eligibility for support for often lifelong disabilities. Marginalized communities are left to fend for themselves then vilified in targeted media smear campaigns. This is all happening in the shadow of ever increasing bonuses and salaries for the political and industrial elite and their friends. I have seen this in my own family. The stress and anxiety of people simply trying to find space in a world which increasingly feels designed against them is palpable. And through it all, I’ve seen the power of community action in the face of sustained neglect.”

A new album is slated for release later this year, though no details have been revealed yet. For now, check out “Mob DLA” below.