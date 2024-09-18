Watch FKA Twigs Debut Two New Songs For On Running At London Fashion Week

Earlier this month, FKA twigs announced her new album EUSEXUA and released the transcendent title track. On Monday, the elusive artist performed at a London Fashion Week event and debuted two new songs from the LP.

For the sportswear company On Running, FKA twigs sang the unreleased tunes “Room Of Fools” and “Girl Feels Good.” She did a short video interview afterwards, saying she felt “revitalized and grateful and energized and ready to do it again” after doing the show. “I think that we really wanted to create movements that were inspired by training, be it running, lunges, yoga, strength moves, core moves. So we just developed our own amazing language that of course uses dance at its core but interpreted lots of different physical movements into the piece.”

“I feel like the stage is kind of where I feel at home so once I get over the hump of rehearsing and the nerves, when I get into a performance it’s kind of always the same,” she continued. “It’s just like I’m flying.”

Watch clips of her performance and interview below.