Tucker Zimmerman might be 83 years old, but he still has an idea of what’s hip with the youths. Case in point: The singer-songwriter recruited Big Thief as his backing band for his upcoming album Dance Of Love. He announced the record with last month’s lead single “Burial At Sea,” and today, we get both “The Idiot’s Maze” and “The Season.”

“The Idiot’s Maze” is a catchy tune with a bluegrass-y feel. While Zimmerman is still the star, the Big Thief of it all is evident — not only in Adrianne Lenker’s obvious backing vocals, but in its bizarre, surreal lyrics: “I’ll ride you high on a horse latitude/ Pump you up with a breathing tube/ Pick you up and remind you why/ I remind you of a bottlenecktie.”

Meanwhile, “The Season” is way more chill, as Zimmerman and Lenker trade lines about the effects of passing time. Listen to both below.

Dance Of Love is out 10/11 via 4AD.