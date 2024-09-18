Fievel Is Glauque – “Love Weapon”

Band To Watch alums Fievel Is Glauque will share their sophomore album Rong Weicknes next month. They announced the record with its art-y lead single “As Above So Below,” which was one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today, we get another good one called “Love Weapon.”

“Love Weapon” — which the band’s Zach Phillips says is his favorite on the album — is a piece of meandering sophisti-pop that ends with a long, epic saxophone solo. Here’s what vocalist Ma Clément has to say about the track:

If an original language — one that our bodies know and that we can all understand not intellectually but physically — exists, the lyrics of “Love Weapon” are written in that language. We played the song in another Fievel band five years ago, those recordings hidden among many others. It reappeared in summer 2023, in the same way that I recently found by lucky accident an old photograph between the pages of the book I’m reading.

Watch Joey Agresta’s video for “Love Weapon” below.

Rong Weicknes is out 10/25 on Fat Possum.