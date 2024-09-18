Pavement Announce One-Off NYC Show Ahead Of Pavements Premiere

Alex Ross Perry’s much-anticipated Pavement movie Pavements already premiered at the Venice Film Festival, but it will make its American debut at the New York Film Festival. It will be preceded by a Pavement concert.

The band, which has been doing a smattering of festival gigs this fall including this weekend’s Riot Fest in Chicago (don’t show up at the wrong venue), has added one more gig to its itinerary ahead of the movie’s first NYFF showing. They’ll play Sony Hall in Times Square on Oct. 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. ET and are available here.

Pavements will be released theatrically in Spring 2025.