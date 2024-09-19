Artists are joining forces for Hosono House Revisited, a tribute album for the revered Japanese musician Haruomi Hosono whose album Hosono House turns 50 this year. Mac DeMarco shared his cover of “Boku Wa Chotto,” Cornelius released his rendition of “Bara To Yaju,” and now Sam Gendel is unveiling his take on “My Love Is Peach-Colored.”

Earlier this year, Yuma Abe released his version of “Fuyu Goe” and John Carroll Kirby shared his interpretation of “Fuku Wa Uchi Oni Wa Soto” with the Mizuhara Sisters. Hear Gendel’s cover below.

Hosono House Revisited is out 11/1 on Stones Throw.