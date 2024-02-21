Last year, Haruomi Hosono’s first solo album Hosono House marked its 50th anniversary. To celebrate, the label Stones Throw has put together a tribute compilation to the Japanese musician. It’ll feature contributions from Cornelius, Sam Gendel, John Carroll Kirby, Jerry Paper, and more, and they’re kicking the launch off with a cover by Mac DeMarco. He’s been a longtime Hosono acolyte; he’s covered “Honey” in the past and finally met the musician in 2019.

For this compilation, he took on “Boku Wa Chotto” from Hosono House. “Hosono is my hero, I love all of his music, I am eternally at his every beck and call, it is my honor to be a part of this compilation,” DeMarco said in a statement. “I recorded this cover in Joe Bird’s guest room in Paris, August 2023. I hope my Japanese pronunciation isn’t too horrible.”

Listen below.