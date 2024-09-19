Caroline Says – “Roses”

Next month, the Alabama-born and Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Caroline Sallee, better known to most of us as Caroline Says, will release The Lucky One, her first new album in six years. Lead single “Faded And Golden” was one of our favorites of the week, and now Sallee has followed that one with the very pretty new song “Roses.”

According to a press release, Caroline Says got the idea for “Roses” when she went through her grandmother’s collection of Kentucky Derby commemorative glasses. In the process, she started learning the story of Sunday Silence, the racehorse that came just short of winning the Triple Crown in 1989, the year of Caroline Sallee’s birth.

The song spins a soft, hushed reverie out of Sunday Silence’s life, with Caroline Sallee using it as a metaphor for her own feelings. Sallee says, “This is a song of longing and lament — someone pressured to win in whatever race they think they’re on facing the sting of unmet expectations.” Check it out below.

The Lucky One is out 10/11 on Western Vinyl.