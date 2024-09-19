LCD Soundsystem Announce 2024 NYC Residency At Knockdown Center

Do you feel that? The slight crisp breeze in the air? The seasons are changing, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time for LCD Soundsystem’s annual New York City residency. James Murphy and company will be playing 12 shows this holiday season, all going down at Knockdown Center in Queens. It follows the Los Angeles residency they announced earlier this year.

LCD Soundsystem have been doing these residencies since 2021. The first couple years were held exclusively at Brooklyn Steel; last year, they switched it up and did some shows at Knockdown Center and Manhattan’s Terminal 5, too. I guess they really liked Knockdown Center or something. It’s a multi-stage venue, so there’ll also be afterparty DJ sets, a DFA Records swap meet, and drinks from Murphy’s Brooklyn wine bar, Four Horsemen.

Tickets will be available here, and you can see the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/21 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/22 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/23 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/24 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/05 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/06 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/07 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/08 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/12 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/13 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/14 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/15 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center